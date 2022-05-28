Memorial Day Programs Planned In Pensacola, Atmore

Memorial Day programs are planned in Pensacola and Atmore:

SUNDAY

Veterans Memorial Park – Pensacola

The Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola invites active duty military personnel, veterans, families and all community members to attend the Memorial Day Ceremony at the park at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Captain Robert “Hoot” Gibson, USN, retired, a former naval officer and aviator, test pilot, and aeronautical engineer who also successfully completed five space flights as an astronaut, will be the guest speaker. A Marine Corps Color Guard will present the colors and the Pensacola Opera Chorus will perform a patriotic medley of songs. In addition, the Pensacola Children’s Chorus and McGuire’s Pipe Band will also be featured at the ceremony. A Marine Corps bugler and honor guard will close the ceremony by rendering honors.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to those who have given their lives in the service of our great nation,” said Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola President, Paul Entrekin. “Memorial Day is set aside to honor and remember these men and women so that their service and their sacrifice is never forgotten.

The ceremony is open to the public. Veterans Memorial Park is located at 200 South 10th Avenue in downtown Pensacola, adjacent to Bayfront Parkway.

MONDAY

Memorial Day Concert -Maritime Park

The 7th Annual Pensacola Memorial Day concert honors and reflects the bravery and sacrifice of American veterans and members of the U.S. Armed Services. The concert begins at 5 p.m. at the Hunter Amphitheatre at Community Maritime Park behind the Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Pearl Harbor Survivor Frank Emond, who just turned 104, will conduct the Pensacola Civic Band to break his Guinness World Record as the world’s oldest conductor.

Concert goers should bring blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the concert. The concert is free.

Memorial Day Ceremony – Atmore

A Memorial Day program will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at the Veterans monument in front of the Atmore City Hall.