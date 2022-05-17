Lena Daniels Taylor

May 17, 2022

Lena Daniels Taylor loved the Lord and her family. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for her sons and grandson.

Born January 19, 1948 in Canoe, Alabama, Lena grew up around Century, Florida, where she graduated from Century High School in 1967 and took classes at Reid State Technical College. Century was also where she met the love of her life, Donald Taylor, on a blind date. They met under the first palm tree crossing the line into Century.

Lena and Don married on Oct. 15, 1971 and made their permanent home together in Montgomery, Alabama, with their two sons, Aaron, born in 1975, and Travis, born in 1976. Lena loved her church family and friends and was active at Eastern Hills Baptist Church, where the whole family toured with the youth choir when the boys were young. Lena also found joy working with children in church nurseries, which was her final job.

Lena was a devoted mother and when she found out she was going to have a grandson, Brooks, she exclaimed, “I’ve waited 65 years for this!” She was only 65 at the time.

Lena, 74, passed away on May 11, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Franklin and Virgie Lorena Faircloth Daniels; her husband, Donald Fredrick Taylor; her sister, Dora Grueneberg; and her brothers, Dover Daniels and Denver Daniels.She is survived by her sons, Aaron Frederick (Robbyn) Taylor of Troy, Alabama, and Travis Anson Taylor of Montgomery, Alabama; her sisters, Barbara (Jody) Posey of Bratt,
Florida, and Clara Cobb of Atmore, Alabama; her grandson, Brooks Aaron Taylor; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 at Godwin Cemetery in Bratt.

