James Ronald White (Butch)

James Ronald White (Butch), age 83, passed away, Sunday, May 15, 2022 peacefully surrounded by family. He was born and raised in Atmore, AL. In 1989 Mr. White moved to Tallahassee, FL; where he resided for 29 years until returning to Oak Grove, FL; in 2018.

Mr. White served in the United States National Guard for 27 years. Mr. White attended Walnut Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed Alabama Football, golf, selling Ford vehicles, and Praise and Worship. He was a Little League Coach and referee for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Wheeler (Rosa Lee Etheridge) White, two sisters, Opal Turner, Peggy Barnett, one brother, Bill White, one great-granddaughter, Emersyn Kate Rolin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, JoAnn White, of Oak Grove, FL; three sons, Craig White, of Valdosta, GA; Todd (Debra) White, of Tallahassee, FL; Joel (Lena) White, of Atmore, AL; five grandchildren, Shelly (Romualdo) Chavira, of Atmore, AL; Heather (Ronald) Rolin, of Atmore, AL; James (Hannah) White, of Atmore, AL; Rhetta White, of Tallahassee, FL; Kyle (Rebecca) White, of Valdosta, GA; five great-grandchildren, Aron Chavira, of Atmore, AL; Kenslee Chavira, of Atmore, AL; Crimson Chavira, of Atmore, AL; Harper Rolin, of Atmore, AL; Dominik White, of Valdosta, GA; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC with Rev. Joe White and Rev. Ted Bridges officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at the Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Barry White, Kevin Coon, Lawrence Coon, Ken Milstead, Scott Milstead, and Troy White.

Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny White, Wallace Byrd, Jerry Etheridge, Bernard Etheridge, Donnie Etheridge, and Ray Etheridge.