International Paper Employees Target Period Poverty With Feminine Care Kit Donations

May 14, 2022

“Period poverty” is a term used to describe the struggle that many women and girls face because they lack access to adequate menstrual health management supplies and education, and it can have serious consequences. It’s an issue that leads to a number of problems like school truancy, reproductive issues, health risks and unnecessary shame.

Employee volunteers at the International Paper Pensacola Mill assembled more than 500 feminine care kits to fight period poverty. The local event benefited the Health and Hope Clinic and Pace Center for Girls.

“Volunteering to fill these care kits and learning about period poverty was a very fulfilling experience, and it helped broaden my perception of the community need that exists,” said Lee Anne Adams, IP Pensacola quality manager. “There is so much we can do as individuals and as a community united, and it is incumbent upon us to look for those instances and do all that we can to help those that are in need.”

IP employees provided hand written words of inspiration with each care package.

“We are so grateful for this opportunity to partner with International Paper and make an impact together for the underserved community,” said Sally Bergosh, Health and Hope Clinic executive director. “We are so much better united in finding opportunities to help better serve. Our patients will be forever grateful for these care gifts.”

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 