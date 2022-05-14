International Paper Employees Target Period Poverty With Feminine Care Kit Donations

“Period poverty” is a term used to describe the struggle that many women and girls face because they lack access to adequate menstrual health management supplies and education, and it can have serious consequences. It’s an issue that leads to a number of problems like school truancy, reproductive issues, health risks and unnecessary shame.

Employee volunteers at the International Paper Pensacola Mill assembled more than 500 feminine care kits to fight period poverty. The local event benefited the Health and Hope Clinic and Pace Center for Girls.

“Volunteering to fill these care kits and learning about period poverty was a very fulfilling experience, and it helped broaden my perception of the community need that exists,” said Lee Anne Adams, IP Pensacola quality manager. “There is so much we can do as individuals and as a community united, and it is incumbent upon us to look for those instances and do all that we can to help those that are in need.”

IP employees provided hand written words of inspiration with each care package.

“We are so grateful for this opportunity to partner with International Paper and make an impact together for the underserved community,” said Sally Bergosh, Health and Hope Clinic executive director. “We are so much better united in finding opportunities to help better serve. Our patients will be forever grateful for these care gifts.”

