Hundreds Attend Outdoor Movie Night In Beulah

Hundreds of people attended a free outdoor movie night Friday at the Escambia County Equestrian Center sponsored by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Foundation

Along with the movie “The Secret Life of Pets”, the night featured numerous units and displays from the ECSO and other community groups, free hot dogs and hamburgers and more.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.