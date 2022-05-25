Here’s The Schedule, And Live Video Links, For This Week’s Graduations

Graduations are scheduled through Thursday at the Pensacola Bay Center for Escambia County schools.

The schedule and live video links are below.

Friday, May 20

11 a.m. — Escambia Westgate

Tuesday, May 24

9 a.m. — District Extended

Wednesday, May 25

9 a.m. — Pine Forest High

12:15 p.m. — West Florida High

3:15 p.m. — Northview High

6:30 p.m. — Tate High

Thursday, May 26

9 a.m. — Pensacola High

12:15 p.m. — Escambia High

3:15 p.m. — Escambia Virtual, Success Academy, and George Stone

6:30 p.m. — Washington High