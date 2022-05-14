FWC Law Enforcement Report: Boating, Fishing Violations

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officer Allgood was conducting resource inspections at Navy Point boat ramp. He observed a vessel return from fishing and conducted an inspection. Officer Allgood noticed a large red drum in the cooler of the vessel. He measured the fish, and it was oversized. He issued a resource citation to the individual and seized the fish.

Officer Long conducted a resource inspection on a charter vessel as it returned to shore. He found the operator of the vessel in possession of an undersized trigger fish. Officer Long issued a citation for the violation.

Officers Jeter and Cushing were on patrol in Bayou Chico. Officer Jeter conducted several marine fisheries inspections in the area. When Officer Jeter contacted the operator of one of the vessels returning to the ramp, he immediately indicated that he had an illegal greater amberjack on board. The subject also had several boating safety and registration violations. Officer Jeter issued a resource citation for the closed season greater amberjack as well as a registration infraction and several other warnings.

Officer Cushing conducted a resource inspection of a charter vessel that had just returned from a trip. As Officer Cushing greeted the captain, he was stepping off the vessel with a basket of vermilion snapper. Officer Cushing asked if there was any other fish on board and he said no. Officer Cushing found three more vermilion snapper in the ice box tucked in the corner. Two of three were undersized. A citation was issued for the violation.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officer Roberson was patrolling a boat ramp on Escambia River when he observed the recreation area had a catfish on the picnic table as well as empty beer cans and a fire. Shortly after, Officer Roberson observed a vessel pulling up to the boat ramp with four occupants. Officer Roberson contacted the individuals and asked about the catfish on the table. They admitted to catching the catfish. They stated they were bush hooking on the Escambia River and when asked what kind of bait they were using they admitted to using bream on the bush hooks. The vessel operator agreed to take Officer Roberson down the river where their bush hooks were located. Officer Roberson inspected their bush hooks and observed live bream being used as bait and the bush hooks were not displaying a name or address. Officer Roberson cited two of the individuals for using bream on bush hooks for bait.

Officer Lewis concluded an investigation on a vehicle that was dumped in Blackwater River State Forest and used as target practice in a clay pit. Officer Lewis was able to track down the responsible party for the vehicle and charged him for violation of the Florida Litter Law. The responsible party removed the vehicle from the forest. Officer Roberson assisted with the investigation.

Officer Lewis noticed a large amount of recreational activity in the Blackwater River State Forest primitive areas and directed his patrols to these areas. Officer Lewis subsequently issued five citations, and 18 warnings for various violations.