FPL Holds Hurricane Drill

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) held their annual storm drill this week, testing their response to a simulated hurricane.

During the exercise, Hurricane Constantine – a mock Category 3 storm – made landfall near Panama City. FPL employees were evaluated on their response and restoration efforts, including operations, logistics, communications and customer service.

The upcoming hurricane season closely follows hurricanes Michael and Sally — two historic storms that serve as stark reminders of the importance of storm preparation.

“FPL learns from every storm, and we must always look for innovative ways to approach how we restore power and serve our customers,” said Manny Miranda, executive vice president of FPL power delivery. “Today, we can respond to hurricanes better than ever as a result of the lessons we’ve learned from previous storms and the improvements we’ve made, using advanced technologies and the experience of our team.”

As part of the exercise, FPL also showcased innovative technology used to assist with storm restoration, including drones, which are used to assess damage safely and quickly after a storm and can often reach areas inaccessible to crews on the ground.