FPL Holds Hurricane Drill

May 13, 2022

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) held their annual storm drill this week, testing their response to a simulated hurricane.

During the  exercise, Hurricane Constantine – a mock Category 3 storm – made landfall near Panama City. FPL employees were evaluated on their response and restoration efforts, including operations, logistics, communications and customer service.

The upcoming hurricane season closely follows hurricanes Michael and Sally — two historic storms that serve as stark reminders of the importance of storm preparation.

“FPL learns from every storm, and we must always look for innovative ways to approach how we restore power and serve our customers,” said Manny Miranda, executive vice president of FPL power delivery. “Today, we can respond to hurricanes better than ever as a result of the lessons we’ve learned from previous storms and the improvements we’ve made, using advanced technologies and the experience of our team.”

As part of the exercise, FPL also showcased innovative technology used to assist with storm restoration, including drones, which are used to assess damage safely and quickly after a storm and can often reach areas inaccessible to crews on the ground.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 