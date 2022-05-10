For The 11th Year, Navy Federal Recognized As Fortune 100 Best Company To Work For

For the 11th straight year, Navy Federal Credit Union has been named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and Fortune, remaining the only credit union to be recognized on this annual list. With over 8,000 employees at its Greater Pensacola Operations, Navy Federal also remains the largest private sector employer in Northwest Florida.

“Our team members are what make up Navy Federal’s award-winning culture,” said Kara Cardona, executive vice president of Greater Pensacola & Contact Center Operations at Navy Federal Credit Union. “Whether it’s guiding a member on the frontline or executing on big ideas that improve our employee experience, they always fulfill the mission and so it’s only right we take care of them with that same commitment.”

Rankings are based on company data and confidential employee feedback from surveys that assess how well the company is creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

Navy Federal was No. 76 on the list. Fortune also noted that:

96% of employees consider the employee benefits offered to be special and unique.

95% of Navy Federal employees are proud to tell others where they work.

94% of employees feel good about the ways Navy Federal contributes to the community.

91% of employees feel treated as an equal employee, regardless of position level.

“We’re proud of our team and their dedication to outstanding service,” said Britton Bloch, vice president of talent acquisition strategy and recruiting of Navy Federal. “We believe when employees feel valued and taken care of well, they experience more joy at work and are highly engaged in serving our members and our mission.”

In addition to the Fortune 100 selection, Navy Federal is regularly recognized for its quality work environment that allows employees to develop professionally through various offered trainings while prioritizing our mem­­bers and our mission. The credit union ranked #7 among large organizations on IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Plac