Florida Motorcyclist Dies From Injuries Received In April Crash In Escambia, Alabama

May 14, 2022

A Milton man has passed away from injuries he received in an April motorcycle crash in Escambia County, Alabama.

Alabama State Troopers said 52-year old Stephen K. Lodge of Milton was critically injured about 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 when the 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned on Cowpen Creek Road near Canoe.

Lodge was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on May 4, state troopers said on Friday.

Written by William Reynolds 

 