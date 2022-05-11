Fire In Beulah Regional Park Restroom Under Investigation

A fire in the restrooms at the Beulah Regional Park is under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Escambia Fire Rescue responded about 5:45 Tuesday morning to the fire, which caused minor damage.

The official cause of the fire has not been determined. However, a sign on a restroom door later Tuesday indicated that the restrooms are closed due to vandalism.

There were no injuries reported.

The park is located at 7820 Mobile Highway, just east of Highway 99.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.