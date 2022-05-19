Fallen Escambia County Deputies Honored (With Gallery)

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held the annual memorial ceremony Wednesday to honor deputies killed in the line of duty.

The families and friends of those who were remembered gathered to place a rose on the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office memorial.

New K-9’s are now named for fallen officers.

Those honored were:

Sheriff A. Cary Ellis – January 1, 1923

Constable Mallory Williams – May 4, 1941

DS Joseph Elmer Whitworth – April 22, 1954

Constable WM. “Clint” Rigby – September 4, 1955

Patrolman Roland Davis, Sr. – September 24, 1955

DS Len B. Adams – June 16, 1958

DS Joseph Mallory Gassman – January 30, 1966

DS Charles Leroy Wilkerson – January 19, 1974

DS Morley “Buddy” Ray – April 7, 1978

DS Floyd “Doug” Heist – May 3, 1980

CPL. Eric Byron Streeter – March 11, 1984

DS Donald Ray Cook – December 3, 1988

DS Sgt. Dennis Mathis – July 27, 1989

Sgt, Roosevelt Walker, Jr. – May 22, 1998

Lt. George Hura, Jr. – May 4, 2004

