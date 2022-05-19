Fallen Escambia County Deputies Honored (With Gallery)

May 19, 2022

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held the annual memorial ceremony Wednesday to honor deputies killed in the line of duty.

The families and friends of those who were remembered gathered to place a rose on the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office memorial.

New K-9’s are now named for fallen officers.

For more photos, click here.

Those honored were:

  • Sheriff A. Cary Ellis – January 1, 1923
  • Constable Mallory Williams – May 4, 1941
  • DS Joseph Elmer Whitworth – April 22, 1954
  • Constable WM. “Clint” Rigby – September 4, 1955
  • Patrolman Roland Davis, Sr. – September 24, 1955
  • DS Len B. Adams – June 16, 1958
  • DS Joseph Mallory Gassman – January 30, 1966
  • DS Charles Leroy Wilkerson – January 19, 1974
  • DS Morley “Buddy” Ray – April 7, 1978
  • DS Floyd “Doug” Heist – May 3, 1980
  • CPL. Eric Byron Streeter – March 11, 1984
  • DS Donald Ray Cook – December 3, 1988
  • DS Sgt. Dennis Mathis – July 27, 1989
  • Sgt, Roosevelt Walker, Jr. – May 22, 1998
  • Lt. George Hura, Jr. – May 4, 2004

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

.

