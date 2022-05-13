Escambia Woman Hearing ‘Voices In Her Head’ Tried To Drown Her Cat, ECSO Says

May 13, 2022

An Escambia County woman claiming to hear voices in her head  allegedly trying to drown a cat.

Briyona Morgan Jacobus , 18, is charged with felony inflicting serious pain, injury or death on an animal.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded after a witness said she witnessed Jacobus trying to drawn  her cat in a bathtub. The woman ran in and tried to grab the cat so Jacobus would not kill it, and Jacobus stomped on the cat after it fell to the floor, according to an arrest report.

The woman was then able to get the cat away from Jacobus.

“I observed the cat to be barely breathing and soaking wet from being drowned in the bathtub,” and ECSO deputy wrote in their report.

Jacobus made incoherent statements about having voices in her head and being homicidal, the report states.

Escambia County Animal Control responded and observed petechial hemorrhaging in the cat’s eyes and found that the cat suffered a concussion. The cat was taken for further observation and treatment.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 