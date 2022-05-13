Escambia Woman Hearing ‘Voices In Her Head’ Tried To Drown Her Cat, ECSO Says

An Escambia County woman claiming to hear voices in her head allegedly trying to drown a cat.

Briyona Morgan Jacobus , 18, is charged with felony inflicting serious pain, injury or death on an animal.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded after a witness said she witnessed Jacobus trying to drawn her cat in a bathtub. The woman ran in and tried to grab the cat so Jacobus would not kill it, and Jacobus stomped on the cat after it fell to the floor, according to an arrest report.

The woman was then able to get the cat away from Jacobus.

“I observed the cat to be barely breathing and soaking wet from being drowned in the bathtub,” and ECSO deputy wrote in their report.

Jacobus made incoherent statements about having voices in her head and being homicidal, the report states.

Escambia County Animal Control responded and observed petechial hemorrhaging in the cat’s eyes and found that the cat suffered a concussion. The cat was taken for further observation and treatment.