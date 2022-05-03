Escambia Schools Gear Up For K-12 Summer Reading Program

The Escambia County School District will implement a K-12 summer reading program this year.

The “Level Up with Summer Reading” program will be from May 25 to August 5.

The district wide program will provide two to four summer reading books to each K-12 student, an additional two to four books for summer school students, and provide summer reading events hosted by various schools.

Books will be delivered to the schools in early May. School media specialists will promote the titles and create a space for the students to choose the books they wish to read over the summer.

Students will earn digital badges and rewards based on their logged minutes of summer reading in the Beanstack digital platform. Rewards for participation and top readers will be distributed in August when students return to school.