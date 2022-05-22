Escambia County To Design Expansion Of Ransom Middle Pond To Reduce Flooding In Area

The Escambia County Commission recently approved funds to design an expansion of a holding pond at Ransom Middle School.

According to the county, an existing holding pond at Ransom Middle experiences severe flooding during moderate to heavy rain events.

Sigma Consulting Group of Pensacola will design drainage improvements to expand the existing stormwater pond at cost of $39,975. The existing pond will be designed to expand to an area encompassing approximately 3.5 acres.

The goal of this project is to design and construct a pond located within the southwest portion of the Ransom Middle School property in an effort to attenuate stormwater to the constructed pond to reduce the risk of flooding. The project is considered as part of a larger plan to reduce flooding in this area, according to Escambia County.

The design will be funded using Local Option Sales Tax.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.