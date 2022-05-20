Escambia Adopts HR Policy Requiring Employees To Quit Before Running For County Commission

The Escambia County Commission on Thursday formalized a human resources policy previously approved by ordinance that requires county employees to resign or take a leave of absence before running for a seat on the commission.

“There is really very, very rarely a time where it’s appropriate for a government to make determinations about who can and cannot, or how they should participate in the political process. As you move further and further down that road, you have a separation between the elected officials, the government itself, and the people that it governs,” District 2 Commissioner Doug Underhill said before the vote.

Underhill read from a state statute (F.S. 104.31) that he said prevents the policy.

“Curtailing out employees’ ability to be a nominee or participate in the election process in any way, I would consider to be a direct violation of that (statute),” he said.

District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said he found it interesting that Underhill dissented Thursday he “rushed to make the motion” for the actual ordinance approved in March. Bergosh said he policy has been vetted by the attorney, and the policy is found across the state among other governments.

“You are not saying they can’t do something. You are just stipulating as to not create a hostile work environment, to not create a dysfunctional work environment,” said Bergosh. “It’s very common.”

The complete text of the county policy is below.

Effective March 7, 2022, Escambia County, Florida, Ordinance 2022-13 states that an Employee is required to resign or take a leave of absence upon the date the Employee becomes a candidate for Elected Public Office for one of the five Commissioners’ districts of Escambia County, Florida. An Employee is prohibited from engaging in any activities in furtherance of seeking qualification as a Candidate on County time. Any Employee failing to timely comply with the requirements of this Policy will be subject to immediate termination by the Interim/County Administrator.

If the Employee chooses to take leave, the Employee may utilize all accrued Annual Leave, Paid Time Off, or Management Options Benefits before requesting Leave without Pay. This applies to all Employees who are in positions included in the Classified Service, Unclassified Service, and assigned Employees performing temporary labor services for the County on behalf of a temporary staffing agency. This applies to all Employees, whether full-time, part-time, temporary, paid volunteer, or volunteer.

As used in this provision, the terms Candidate, Employee, and Public Office shall be as defined in Sec. 2-66(a), Escambia County Code of Ordinances.