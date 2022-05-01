EREC Holds Annual Meeting (With Photo Gallery)

Escambia River Electric Cooperative members held their annual meeting Saturday at Northview High School in Bratt.

Members enjoyed entertainment and met in a business session. Door prizes were awarded, most of them electric, and one lucky member won $500 off their EREC bill.

Gary Smith, president and CEO of PowerSouth, provided members with an energy update.

From Escambia County, Gary Wiggins and Sam Walker were reelected to the board of trustees. From Santa Rosa County, Dale Westmoreland and Rick Hunsucker were reelected to the board.

Sarah Hetrick from Escambia County and Hanna Bott of Santa Rosa County were recognized as winners of the annual Herman D. Johnson Scholarships, providing each of them with $1,000 per year for four years of college.

EREC was formed in 1939 with 88 members their first month. The cooperative now serves about 10,000 members in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties with 1,800 miles of energized line.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.