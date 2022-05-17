Ella “Claire” Cannon Ellis

Ella “Claire” Cannon Ellis, 82, passed away peacefully in her Cantonment, Florida home on May 15, 2022, with family by her side. Claire was born in Shady Grove, AL on October 18, 1939, to Major and Blanche Cannon. Her family eventually settled in Cottage Hill, Florida, where she met the love of her life, Charles “Chunky” Ellis.

Claire, a graduate of J. M. Tate High School Class of ‘58, was a homemaker, accomplished seamstress, cake designer, and artist, and she loved to travel. She was always eager to learn and conquer new hobbies. Her beautiful voice was the perfect accompaniment to the hymns she loved singing on Sunday afternoons with her sisters and sister-in-law on their parents’ front porch, in church, and with the gospel trio, “The Grace Notes.” She loved her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Claire was a faithful member of Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Claire was preceded in death by her husband Charles and their son Gary, her sister Ann Fillingim, brother George Ernest Cannon, mother-in-law Mazzie Ellis, and daughter-in-law Lori Lassiter Ellis.

She is survived by her daughter Angela (Keith) Godwin and son Chuck (Vinera) Ellis, her brother James (Audrey) Cannon, sister Sharon (Ladon) Croom, grandchildren Ryan (Tara) Godwin, Shane (Jennie) Ellis, Cody (Ananda) Ellis, Daniel (Isabel) Godwin, Andrea (Kenneth) Dickens, Hannah Ellis (Colby Burkett), and Darina (Dan) Slivinschii, nine great-grandchildren, in-laws James (Neva) Ellis, and Joyce Ellis, her many nieces and nephews, and her church family.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and the Service begins at 11:00 am.

Pallbearers: Byron Sanders, Adam Sanders, Gerald Manning, Shaun Schwartz, John Stephens, and Cole Yuknis.

Claire’s family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Covenant Hospice, CareStaff Home Care, The Council on Aging, and Monica Martin, APRN.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.