Driver Charged With Negligent Manslaughter In Maritime Park Inner Tube Death

A 20-year old has been charged with negligent manslaughter in connection with the death of a teen last week at Maritime Park.

The inner tube accident killed 18-year old Christian Garner.

Joseph Brooks Squirewell was booked into the Escambia County Jail Thursday night and quickly released on a $25,000 bond.

A truck was being used to pull an inner tube placed in the retention pond at the park, according to Pensacola Police. The inner tube was pulled out of the pond with Garner onboard and landed in the parking lot.