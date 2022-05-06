Dollar General Store Planned For Highway 29 At Highway 196

Another Dollar General is planned for North Escambia at the corner of Highway 29 and Highway 196 near Molino.

Zoning for the 1.5 acre parcel already allowed retail development of up to 6,000 square feet. The Escambia County Board of Adjustment has now approved retail space up to 15,000 square feet on the property, with the one condition that the building must have a wood-look on the outside.

Developers want to build a 10,640 square foot Dollar General. Driveway access to the store will be off Highway 196, not Highway 29.

About a half dozen area residents spoke against the variance. Most cited traffic concerns about the intersection, including several fatal accidents that have occurred. They also expressed that the store is not needed due to the proximity of other Dollar Generals on Highway 29, including at Molino Road 2.5 miles to the north and Neal Road four miles to the south.

The project must go through several additional steps before construction could begin, including consideration by the Escambia County Development Review Committee.