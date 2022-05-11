Century Explores Community Inventory As Part Of $35,000 Competitive Florida Partnership Grant

May 11, 2022

Century, with the assistance of FloridaWest, was one of just eight small and rural communities in the state awarded a $35,000 Competitive Florida Partnership Grant.

The grant will be used to elevate the area’s education, training and skilled workforce to meet current industry and business demands.

Tuesday morning, FloridaWest held a meeting to discuss a community inventory — what businesses, services, community organizations and other groups exist in Century — and how to connect those groups with the local workforce.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity partners with communities to help them leverage this unique assets and set realistic goals. They will also work to connect the communities like Century with available state and federal resources.

The grant was awarded on a cost reimbursement basis.

Pictured: Community partners discuss a $35,000 Competitive Florida Partnership Grant and a community inventory during a meeting Tuesday morning in Century. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

