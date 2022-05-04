Cantonment Woman Charged With Escambia High Speed Chase That Led To Shots Fired SWAT Standoff

A Cantonment woman arrested last year in Alabama in a shots fired standoff with a SWAT team has now been charged in Florida for a high speed chase through North Escambia.

Amanda Nicole Thompson, 37, fled from Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office deputies on October 16. 2021, when they attempted to stop her due to outstanding warrants. The pursuit crossed from Muscogee Road onto Highway 112 in Alabama. She came to a stop in afield near Highway 112 and Tower Road, nearly nine miles into Alabama. She allegedly fired a handgun several times, prompting the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office to respond with SWAT and K-9 units, and close the roadway. Authorities said Thompson barricaded herself in her vehicle. After about three hours of negotiations, she exited the vehicle early Sunday morning with the firearm.

Thompson was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of felony fleeing and eluding with disregard to others and driving with a suspended license. She remained in jail Wednesday morning without bond.

An Escambia County deputy spotted Thompson driving a 1999 Ford E350 van painted in a camouflage pattern on Holsberry Road. The deputy followed her east on Ten Mile Road, north on Chemstrand Road, west on Kingsfield Road and north on Pauline Street while warrants were checked. An active Baldwin County warrant for kidnapping and Florida warrants for violation of probation on a felony battery charged and criminal mischief were verified.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy activated his lights and sirens on his marked patrol vehicle at Pauline Street and Archer Road. Thompson continued north on Highway 95A where a PIT maneuver was unsuccessfully attempted to stop her van. She continued to Highway 29 and went through a red light at Highway 29 and Muscogee Road, according to an arrest report, and continued into Baldwin County.

Speeds in the pursuit through North Escambia ranged from 22 to 99 mph, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.