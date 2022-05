Byrneville Elementary School Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School recently named their May Students of the Month.

They are:

Kindergarten — London Mixon and Kylo Davis

1st Grade — Hexten Dykes and Blake Mathis

2nd Grade — Patrick Quinnelly and Kahlan Davis

3rd Grade — Ivyonna Adkins and Trendell Johnson

4th Grade — Jayden Carter and Bentley Sanders

5th Grade — Landon Barrow and Ian Therrell

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.