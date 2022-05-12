Ascend Contributes $10,000 To ECSD Summer Reading Initiative

Ascend Performance Materials has made a $10,000 contribution to help support an Escambia County School District summer reading initiative.

The “Level Up with Summer Reading” program will run from May 25 to August 5. The district wide program will provide two to four summer reading books to each K-12 student, an additional two to four books for summer school students, and provide summer reading events hosted by various schools.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.