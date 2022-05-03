Three New Retail Stores Proposed At Site Of Former Highway 97 Lotto Store

May 17, 2022

Three new retail stores are being proposed for Highway 97 in Davisville at the Florida-Alabama state line.

The stores would be located in a small strip mall at the site of the former O’Yes Lotto store. Two of the stores are proposed to be 1,375 square feet, and the third is proposed at 2,000 square feet. There are 16 proposed parking spaces. The northern side of most of the four acre parcel is the state line.

The project is in the pre-application process before the Escambia Development Review Committee and would go through several additional steps  before any construction could begin.

The lottery retailer has been closed since the owner was shot and killed in a robbery attempt on November 6, 2012.

Pictured top and below: Three new retail stores are proposed for the site of a former lottery store on Highway 97 in Davisville. Pictured bottom two photos: The scene outside the O’Yes Lotto store in Davisville shortly after store owner Thomas Kroll was shot and killed in November 2012. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

