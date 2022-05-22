ECSO Deputies Stand Watch Over Fallen Officers At Washington Memorial

Last weekend, Lieutenant Frazier, Deputy Gaydon, Deputy Carpenter, and Deputy Voght represented the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office by standing watch for fallen officers at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC.

The event marked the beginning of National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. National Police Week is a collaborative effort of many organizations dedicated to honoring America’s law enforcement community.

For more photos, click or tap here.