Yard Sale In Century Benefits Family Critically Injured In Wreck

A large benefit yard sale was held Saturday in Century for a local family critically injured in a car crash.

The yard sale covered a large part of the Nadine McCaw Park on North Century Boulevard.

All proceeds will benefit the Grant family. In January, Brian Grant and his three children were critically injured back in January in a traffic crash on Highway 31 in the Wawbeek community between Atmore and Flomaton. The wreck also claimed the life of another driver.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.