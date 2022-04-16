Third Suspect Arrested In Nearly $100,000 Burglary Of Guns, Silver, Other Items

A third North Escambia man has been arrested for allegedly taking items worth nearly $100,000, including nine guns, during a burglary on Innerarity Point Road.

James Bronson Morgan, 48, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on nine counts of grand theft of a firearm, grand theft $20,000 to $100,000, armed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and criminal mischief.

Raymond Eugene Love, age 41 of Molino, and David Ross Holmquist, age 50 of Cantonment, were arrested on the same charges last week.

During the burglary, the trio allegedly took items including $60,000 in silver bars and bullion, ammunition valued at $10,000, 50 extra magazines for an AR-15 and AK-47, and the firearms, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report. The items were collectively valued at $96,459.

The homeowner arrived to find his indoor dog outside and that his house had been ransacked. According to the ECSO, the home was entered through a window over the kitchen sink.

Morgan (pictured top) remained in the Escambia County Jail Saturday morning with bond set at $63,500. Love (pictured bottom right) remained jailed with bond set at $211,000, and Holmquist was being held without bond.