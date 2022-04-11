Tate Showband Marches In Washington’s National Cherry Blossom Parade, Debuts New Uniforms

The Tate High School Showband of the South debuted their new band uniforms over the weekend as they marched in the National Cherry Blossom Parade in Washington, DC.

The Washington performance marked the first time the band had traveled since before the pandemic that began in 2020. It was the second time the Showband has performed in the National Cherry Blossom Parade; the first was in 1983.

The band has celebrated other big accomplishments this year. Last fall, the Showband of the South earned its 50th consecutive straight superior rating at the Florida Bandmasters Association’s District Marching Music Performance Assessment.

Band members were also able to visit several national landmarks while in Washington.

For more photos, click to top here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.