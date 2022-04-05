Tate High Grad Jordan Chase Torrez’s Run On American Idol Comes To An End

Tate High School graduate Jordan Chase Torrez’s run on American Idol came to an end Monday.

He did not advance past Monday night’s episode and into the Top 24.

“When all this was going on I was in the darkest place of my life at the time and I prayed so hard for God to just give me a sign. I prayed so hard for God to give me someone that will honestly love me for me and truly believe in me and support me. And you know what God gave me he gave me a whole show FULL Of people who believe in me, love me support me, and they pulled me out of the darkest hole of my life I’ve ever been through,” Torrez wrote in a social media post Monday night.

“I didn’t audition for Idol to go in and win this whole thing I wanted to show the world the real Jordan Chase and showcase my style. And to meet amazing people so it sounds like a win to me.”

And during his American Idol journey, Torrez never forgot his hometown.

“I wanna say thank you to my hometown and my friends and family for pushing me and supporting me this far; you guys never let me down,” he said.

On Sunday night’s episode, platinum ticket winner Kenedi Anderson picked Torrez in American Idol’s “Duets Challenge” as they advanced to Monday night’s show.

Anderson said she picked Torrez because she was obsessed with his voice. The duo performed “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers, and they received a standing ovation from judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.