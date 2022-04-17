Severe Storms Possible For Easter Sunday Afternoon, Evening

Another round of severe weather is expected across the region on Easter Sunday. Both the coverage and intensity of the storms is expected to increase in the afternoon and evening hours. The main threats with any of the stronger storms that may develop will again be damaging winds and at least quarter-size hail. An isolated tornado or two is possible as well.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. A high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.