Police Seek Woman Seen On Stolen Riding Mower With Trailer Of Stolen Goods

April 28, 2022

The Flomaton Police Department is seeking to identify a woman seen on surveillance video riding a stolen lawnmower with a trailer load of stolen goods.

According to Flomaton Police, the lawnmower, trailer and items in the trailer seen in the photo above were all stolen from a local residence. The University of Alabama “A” in the trailer is also stolen, Flomaton police noted.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call the Flomaton Police Department at (251) 296-5811 or crimetips@flomatonal.org.

Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson said the case involves multiple felonies including burglary and theft.

