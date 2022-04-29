Riding Lawn Mower Lady, Two Other Burglary Suspects Identified By Police

Police have identified three suspects in the case of “Lawn Mower Lady” in Flomaton.

Flomaton Police said Madonna Barnhill, Michael Adams and Jonathan McKinley are wanted for burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree.

The lawn mower, trailer and items in the trailer seen in the photo above were all stolen from a local residence. The University of Alabama “A” in the trailer is also stolen, police noted. The items were taken during an April 24 burglary of a residence on Ringold Street in Flomaton; police said entry was made using a bolt cutter type tool to break a lock.

Barnhill allegedly drove the lawnmower down several streets in Flomaton and ultimately into Century. The lawn mower has not been recovered, Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson told NorthEscambia.com Friday afternoon.

The suspects were identified, according to Thompson, after investigators watched surveillance video that covered a span of several days.

“She appears to be wearing possible apple bottom jeans, looks like slides with no fur. The whole Town of Flomaton is looking for heeerr,” Flomaton Police posted on Facebook.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call the Flomaton Police Department at (251) 296-5811 or email crimetips@flomatonal.org.