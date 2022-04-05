Pickup Truck Crashes Off Beulah Road Bridge

April 5, 2022

A pickup truck and utility trailer crashed off a bridge on Beulah Road sometime Tuesday.

About 1:15 p.m., a passerby discovered the Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck and a trailer with lawn equipment in a creek next to a bridge between Muscogee Road and the Perdido Landfill.  The cab of the truck was mostly underwater, but it appeared the driver may have exited through a window.

There was no one found in the truck or downstream in or along the creek.

Authorities were unsure what time the accident occurred. Preliminary attempts to reach the owner of the vehicle by phone were reportedly unsuccessful.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 