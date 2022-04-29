Pickup Overturns On Highway 97 Early Friday Morning

There were no serious injuries when a pickup truck rolled over on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill early Friday morning.

The driver lost control about 12:10 a.m. and his pickup truck overturned, coming to rest upright in the southbound lane of Highway 97 just south of Arthur Brown Road. The wreckage and debris from the truck’s cargo block southbound Highway 97.

There were no other vehicles involved.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

The crash was about one mile south of another single vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 97.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.