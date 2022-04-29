Pickup Overturns On Highway 97 Early Friday Morning

April 29, 2022

There were no serious injuries when a pickup truck rolled over on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill early Friday morning.

The driver lost control about 12:10 a.m. and his pickup truck overturned, coming to rest upright in the southbound lane of Highway 97 just south of Arthur Brown Road. The wreckage and debris from the truck’s cargo block southbound Highway 97.

There were no other vehicles involved.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

The crash was about one mile south of another single vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 97.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 