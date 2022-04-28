One Injured In Highway 97 Rollover Crash In Walnut Hill

One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon in Walnut Hill.

The driver of a passenger car lost control, left the roadway, went airborne, and overturned into a field on Highway 97 just north of Wiggins Lake Road.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters in about four minutes and airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which occured about 2:10 p.m.

Pictured: EMS personnel arrive on scene at a crash on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill Thursday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.