One Injured In Highway 97 Rollover Crash In Walnut Hill

April 28, 2022

One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon in Walnut Hill.

The driver of a passenger car lost control, left the roadway, went airborne, and overturned into a field on Highway 97 just north of Wiggins Lake Road.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters in about four minutes and airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which occured about 2:10 p.m.

Pictured: EMS personnel arrive on scene at a crash on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill Thursday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

One Response to “One Injured In Highway 97 Rollover Crash In Walnut Hill”

  1. Hwy 4 Resident on April 28th, 2022 5:05 pm

    Heard the emergency vehicles fly down Hwy 4 around 2:23pm was wondering what had happened to have them going so fast, prayers to those involved.





