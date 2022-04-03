One Killed In Fiery Highway 97 Crash

One person was killed in a fiery crash near Walnut Hill Sunday afternoon.

The driver of a passenger car lost control while northbound on Highway 97, left the roadway. The vehicle hit a culvert, went airborne and crashed into the ditch before going airborne again and colliding with a large pine tree. The gas tank was ruptured, and the vehicle burst into flames.

There were no other known passengers in the vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

NorthEscambia.com is withholding additional photos until next of kin are notified.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.