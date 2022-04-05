Located Safe: Missing, Endangered Man Last Seen On 10 Mile Road

UPDATE: THIS INVIDUAL HAS BEEN SAFELY LOCATED.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered man last see on 10 Mile Road

Joshua M. Ward, 49, was last seen on March 29 in the 600 block of East 10 Mile Road, the ECSO said Tuesday morning. There was no known clothing description at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.