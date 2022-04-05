Located Safe: Missing, Endangered Man Last Seen On 10 Mile Road

April 5, 2022

UPDATE: THIS INVIDUAL HAS BEEN SAFELY LOCATED.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered man last see on 10 Mile Road

Joshua M. Ward, 49, was last seen on March 29 in the 600 block of East 10 Mile Road, the ECSO said Tuesday morning. There was no known clothing description at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 