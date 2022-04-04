Lillian Elane Kolleng

Lillian Elane Kolleng, 96, of Pensacola, Florida went to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 19, 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Collinsville, Illinois, on November

12, 1925, to her parents, Anton Poshkus and Eva Pacewic.

Lillian’s childhood years were during The Great Depression. Her father died when she was only 5 years old, and her mother passed away when she was 14. Her Aunt Helen and Uncle (Ponton) raised her during her teenage years. Lillian’s first job as a secretary was for Quaker Oats in St. Louis, Missouri, after graduating from high school in Collinsville, Illinois. She then moved to Washington D.C. to work for the United Nations as a civil servant. It was there that she met Jacob “Jake” Kolleng on a blind date, and they were married several months later on January 29, 1955, and then began their military (United States Navy) life together with stateside duty

assignments which included San Diego and Alameda, CA; Millington, TN; Patuxent River, MD; and Honolulu, HI. After retirement from the U.S. Navy and acquired civil service employment for many years, they made one last move to Pensacola, Florida, and served out their civil service careers at the Naval Air Station Pensacola.

A defining characteristic of Lillian was her complete devotion to her God and Family. She was a devout Catholic and led her life with a servant’s heart, selflessly and sacrificially serving others. Lillian was extraordinarily kind, thoughtful and charitable, and she never had an unkind word towards anyone. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved her children deeply, always making each one feel equally special to her. Lillian was the most delightful human being and was loved by everyone she met. Her positive attitude and contagious sense of humor were so endearing. Lillian and her family have the fondest memories of vacations spent in Lake Tahoe, Sunday drives looking for their “Dream home” weekend visits to the zoo, and family dinners out on “payday”. She was a wonderful cook and spent countless hours making homemade apple and cherry pies, chocolate fudge, spaghetti, and roast beef Sunday dinners. She was very articulate and had an excellent command of the English language as well as the most exquisite penmanship, even well into her mid-90s. Lillian certainly was a perfect example of a “life well lived” on Earth and will be dearly missed.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Anton Poshkus and Eva Pacewic; brother, Dan Edwards; husband, Jacob Joseph Kolleng.

She is survived by her son, Jacob Patrick Kolleng of Atlanta, GA; four daughters: Mary Kolleng of Oakland, CA; Eva Padrick of Pensacola, FL; Therese Taylor and husband Mitch of Peachtree City, GA; Germaine Barrett of Fayetteville, GA; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to Little Flower Catholic Church or charity of your choice.

A funeral mass for Lillian will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Little Flower Catholic Church in Pensacola at 12 noon, with a rosary preceding that at 11:30 a.m. Interment will closely follow at 1:30 p.m. at Barrancas National Cemetery onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola. Father Matthew Worthen will officiate.