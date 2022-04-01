Gulf Coast Guard and Percussion Circuit Championship Is Saturday At Tate High School

April 1, 2022

Tate High School’s Showband of the South will host the Gulf Coast Guard and Percussion Circuit Championship Show on Saturday.

Ten percussion units and 31 color guard units are scheduled to perform. Tate’s very own indoor percussion unit kicks off the event at 10 a.m. The color guard competition begins at 2 p.m. with Tate’s Chaparrals set to perform at 3:49 pm.

Tickets are $12 each with free admission for children age five and younger and adults 65 and older. The event will take place in the Fryman gym located at 1771 Tate Road.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 