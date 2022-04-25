Food Truck Court Proposed For Pine Forest Road In Cantonment

April 25, 2022

Plans are under review for a food truck court in Cantonment.

Kiem Nguyen is seeking approval from the Escambia County Development Review Committee for the food truck park on a vacant Pine Forest Road vacant lot, just north of the Dollar General and the Highway 297A intersection.

The 0.435 lot is about 76 feet wide and 250 feet deep, and is surrounded by the Dollar General to the south, a residence to the north and self storage units to the west.

The application for the food truck park shows 22 x 10 foot and 18 x 10 foot lots for food trucks, a central driveway, tables, benches, bathroom and an “open mic stage” to be located at the rear. The drawing indicates eight total food trucks and parking.

The Development Review Committee held a pre-application meeting on the proposal last week.

NorthEscambia.com photo and graphic, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 