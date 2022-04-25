Food Truck Court Proposed For Pine Forest Road In Cantonment

Plans are under review for a food truck court in Cantonment.

Kiem Nguyen is seeking approval from the Escambia County Development Review Committee for the food truck park on a vacant Pine Forest Road vacant lot, just north of the Dollar General and the Highway 297A intersection.

The 0.435 lot is about 76 feet wide and 250 feet deep, and is surrounded by the Dollar General to the south, a residence to the north and self storage units to the west.

The application for the food truck park shows 22 x 10 foot and 18 x 10 foot lots for food trucks, a central driveway, tables, benches, bathroom and an “open mic stage” to be located at the rear. The drawing indicates eight total food trucks and parking.

The Development Review Committee held a pre-application meeting on the proposal last week.

NorthEscambia.com photo and graphic, click to enlarge.