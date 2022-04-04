Escambia Schools Announce Volunteers Of The Year

The Escambia County School District’s Office of Community Involvement has announced its volunteers of the year.

ECSD’s Outstanding Senior Volunteer is Kathleen Varner, who serves at Tate High School (pictured). She and her husband, Mike, taught for nearly 30 years in Escambia County. Soon after retirement, Varner contacted Tate High School to express her interest in volunteering. For the past five years, she has faithfully volunteered weekly during the school year to contribute her wisdom and advice to help transform the Innovation Center into a user-friendly, up-to-date place for students and teachers to experience.

William Belen, a volunteer at Beulah Middle School, is the Outstanding Adult Volunteer. To date, Mr. Belen has served 121 hours and 35 minutes volunteering at Beulah Middle School. He serves in various capacities, from greeting students in the morning, to assisting in Career and Technical Education classrooms, to reading to students. When he is not volunteering in a lab or innovation center he can be found assisting in supervision at lunch.

Mallory Scarfert, a 10th grade Escambia Virtual Academy student, is the Outstanding Youth Volunteer. Scarfert facilitates a group of about a dozen students in grades 3-5 to help them prepare for the Battle of the Books contest. She has created Kahoot quizzes for students to use during this preparation time for the contest. Lipscomb students are looking forward to competing against other students in the county because of Mallory’s guidance during practice time.

Nominated by Global Learning Academy, Pensacola Subwest Rotary has been awarded the ECSD Family and Community Involvement Award. Throughout the pandemic, Pensacola Subwest Rotary’s support of Global’s family involvement programs has not wavered. They have been instrumental in the successful execution of several initiatives, including donating funds to supply to-go dinners for all of Global’s curbside family events, assisting with set up, distribution of at home learning activities and food, and break down of curbside family events, a back to school luncheon at the Pensacola Yacht Club for tachers, and donating bicycles for all pre-K students at the holidays.

Pictured: ECSD’s Outstanding Senior Volunteer is Kathleen Varner, who volunteers at Tate High School. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.