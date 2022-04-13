Escambia Man Convicted On Drug Trafficking Charges

An Escambia County man has been convicted on drug trafficking charges.

Daryl Leroy Hayes, Jr. was found guilty by an Escambia County jury of trafficking in fentanyl (28 grams or more), trafficking in methamphetamine (more than 200 grams), selling cocaine, fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer at high speed, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hayes faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years when he is sentenced next month by Judge Linda Nobles.

On April 17, 2021, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car driven by Hayes. When lights and sirens were activated, Hayes fled in the car at a high rate of speed. When he eventually stopped, he fled on foot with a backpack full of a trafficking amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to court testimony. Cocaine, oxycodone, MDMA, spice, and a firearm were also located by deputies after Hayes’ arrest.