EF-0 Tornado Confirmed In Gonzalez Near Chemstrand Road, Along With 13 Others In The Region

April 2, 2022

The National Weather Service has now confirmed that 14 tornadoes touched down in the region Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, including one in North Escambia.

At 12:25 a.m. Thursday, an EF-0 tornado was on the ground in Gonzalez for about one minute. With winds up to 80 mph, the tornado traveled from Chemstrand Road north of Bucyrus Lane to Caterpillar, across Hunters Creek Drive and Hunters Creek Lane before ending at Crystal Drive. The Gonzalez tornado traveled a total distance of about one-third of a mile with a path up to 50 yards wide.

There was no major damage reported, but the NWS final damage survey is not yet complete.

Other tornadoes were confirmed:

  • Santa Rosa County, FL: two EF-1 tornadoes (one near Pace and the other near Avalon)
  • Baldwin County, AL: two  brief EF-0 tornadoes (one near Point Clear and the other near Rosinton)
  • An 18+ mile long EF-1 tornado impacted the southern portion of Choctaw County AL with 110mph max winds.
  • An EF-0 tornado moved into southwestern Perry County MS with 80mph max winds (continuation of the EF-2 track from Forrest County).
  • An EF-2 tornado in the McLain area impacted parts of Perry and Greene Counties in MS with 115mph max winds.
  • There were at least four tornadoes in Mobile County AL with two EF-0s in the Semmes community, one brief EF-0 that entered western Mobile County from Jackson County MS, and one EF-1 tornado in the Theodore/Tillmans corner area.
  • A brief EF-0 tornado occurred in Baldwin County AL near Point Clear

NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 