Easter Egg Dash, Spring Bazaar Held In Flomaton (With Gallery)

The Town of Flomaton held a Spring Bazaar Saturday at Hurricane Park.

The event featured an Easter Egg Dash with the Easter Bunny, food, bouncy houses, arts and crafts and more. The town provided free space for local vendors.

