Century Man Accused Of Ramming Vehicle Occupied By His Ex-girlfriend, Child

April 11, 2022

A Century man stands accused of ramming a vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend and their child.

Kendrick Jamar Washington, 33, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and felony criminal mischief with property damage.

Washington allegedly used his vehicle to ram his ex-girlfriends vehicle on Highway 29 in McDavid while their son was a passenger in her vehicle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

She told deputies “he tried to run me off the road with my kid in the car”, and that she “almost lost control in a ditch”, an arrest report states.

Washington later pulled in behind his girlfriend’s vehicle at the Tom Thumb, blocking her exit, and slashed one of her tires, the report continues. The incident was reportedly captured on surveillance video.

He was released from jail on an $11,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds 

 