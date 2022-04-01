Cantonment Man Charged With Destruction Of Evidence After Traffic Stop

April 1, 2022

A Cantonment man is facing a felony charge after allegedly swallowing evidence following a traffic stop.

William Austin Thomann, 24, was charged with felony destruction of evidence and resisting arrest.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Thomann on South County Road 97 near Britt Road after he was clocked at 67 mph in a 45 mph zone in his Nissan pickup truck.

He jumped out of the vehicle, closed and locked everything inside the vehicle, and consented to a search of his person. The deputy located a small plastic bag containing two pills in his pocket and gave commands for him to place his hands behind his back, according to an arrest report.

Thomann disobeyed the commands and resisted, finally able to slip his hand into his pocket. He was able to grab the small plastic bag and swallow it, the report continues.

He remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday with bond set at $6,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 