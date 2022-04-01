Fire At International Paper In Cantonment Friday Morning

April 1, 2022

Firefighters responded to a fire at International Paper in Cantonment Friday morning.

“This morning there was a fire at our Pensacola Containerboard Mill. The mill emergency response team responded immediately,” IP Communications Manager Whitney Fike said.

Firefighters responded at 9:33 a.m. and cleared the scene about an hour later. The fire was reportedly inside a building at the mill, but the structure itself was not involved.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There were no injuries reported.

“We appreciate the immediate response of trained team members on-site to help control the fire and the quick response of local fire departments with their assistance,” Fike said.

Eight Escambia Fire Rescue units and Escambia County EMS responded to the incident. Further details have not been released.

