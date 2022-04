40,000 Pounds Of Food Distributed In Century (With Photo Gallery)

Volunteers distributed 40,000 pounds of food in Century Saturday morning.

The Farm Share distribution was sponsored by Rep. Michelle Salzman, Century Mayor Ben Boutwell, Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry, ECUA board member Kevin Stephens and other community partners.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.