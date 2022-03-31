Truck Left Hanging Off Escambia Bay Bridge During Tornado Warning

The trailer of an 18-wheeler crashed and was left hanging over Escambia Bay as severe weather moved through the area early Thursday morning.

The semi was reportedly rolled onto its side on eastbound I-10 over Escambia Bay, with the trailer left hanging over the guardrail.

Two people and two dogs were reportedly rescued from the cab and were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening. Firefighters were able to remove the windshield to extricate the occupants.

There were high winds and a tornado warning at the time of the crash. As of early Thursday morning, a tornado had not been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.